Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL opened at $992.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $999.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $995.35. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.