Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 29,837 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,837 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 627,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

