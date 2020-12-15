Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,509 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Seeyond increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.61.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

