Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $140.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.