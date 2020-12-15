Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,788,138 shares of company stock valued at $557,550,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $412.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

