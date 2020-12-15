Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

