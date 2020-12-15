Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

