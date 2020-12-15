Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
