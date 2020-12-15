Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Western Digital worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

