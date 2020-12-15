Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Yum China by 13.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after buying an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 206,151 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 702,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after acquiring an additional 299,437 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 462,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 87,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

