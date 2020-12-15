Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $1,972,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

