Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $1,972,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit