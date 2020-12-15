Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Newpark Resources stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 45,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

