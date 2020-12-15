Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Cut by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,207,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $159,160.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total value of $21,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 651,978 shares of company stock worth $70,593,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.