Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZFSVF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $399.05 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $447.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.84.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

