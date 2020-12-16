ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. ABM Industries also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.65 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.
NYSE ABM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 345,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,389. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.