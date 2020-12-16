ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. ABM Industries also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 345,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,389. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

