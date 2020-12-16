ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. ABM Industries updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.65 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

