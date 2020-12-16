AdEx Network Trading Down 3.3% This Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $28.54 million and $1.86 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00387654 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 114,850,054 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,707,577 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.