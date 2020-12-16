Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $170.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

