AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.68 and last traded at $42.68. Approximately 1,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

