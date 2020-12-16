ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.79

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and traded as high as $51.21. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 563 shares.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

