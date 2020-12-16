Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 354 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2020

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $353.32. 749,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,518. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Illumina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit