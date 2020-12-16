Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 354 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $353.32. 749,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,518. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Illumina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

