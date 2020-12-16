American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,924. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41.
In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.
