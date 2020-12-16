American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,924. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

