Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.33 Million

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce sales of $156.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $289.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $624.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.90 million to $652.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $845.77 million, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $910.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 1,784,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,177. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

