Analysts Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Target Price at $31.67

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 106,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,691. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $967.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 214.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

