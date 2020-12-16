Anchor (ANCT) Market Cap Reaches $10.21 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003630 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $11,899.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

