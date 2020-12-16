Anne Saunders Sells 4,000 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,416. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $544.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,208,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Nautilus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

