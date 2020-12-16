API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.91 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00139368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00819163 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00167256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00401437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00130895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00081564 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

