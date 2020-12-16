AppCoins Price Tops $0.0331 on Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $340,723.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00403439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.