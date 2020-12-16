Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.40

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and traded as high as $116.54. Arkema shares last traded at $116.54, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

