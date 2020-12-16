Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,651. The company has a market cap of $270.74 million, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.85. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

In related news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPU. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

