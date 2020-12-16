Auctus Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $14,472.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00390807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

AUC is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,024,572 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

