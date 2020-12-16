Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

