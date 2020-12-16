Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $7.34. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 85,843 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

