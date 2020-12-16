Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $7.34. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 85,843 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.
About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.
