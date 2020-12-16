boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $290.82

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.82 and traded as high as $301.19. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 7,759,586 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 374.55 ($4.89).

Get boohoo group plc (BOO.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.52.

In other news, insider Neil James Catto bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.