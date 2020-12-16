BOOM Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $6,335.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00141724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00827439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00170078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00404180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00131847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00082447 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,275,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,244,491 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

