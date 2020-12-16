Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Sells $190,841.35 in Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 316,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bruker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bruker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bruker by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bruker by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

