Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock opened at C$215.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$216.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJT. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$256.27.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

