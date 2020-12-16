Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.97 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $28.97 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00410355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

