Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Champions Oncology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSBR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,058. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 million, a PE ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.