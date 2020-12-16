Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Champions Oncology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CSBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,058. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

