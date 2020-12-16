China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.91. 298,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 218,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFS)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.