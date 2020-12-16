Chronobank (TIME) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Chronobank has a total market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00062561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00403204 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024016 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chronobank Token Profile

TIME is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chrono.tech

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.