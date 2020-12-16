Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Issue $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Chubb has increased its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $154.39 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.95.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,352 shares of company stock worth $24,337,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.