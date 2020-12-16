Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $40,572.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $70,584.00.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 2,291,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,729. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

