CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.13

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $12.07. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 30,376 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

