Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) vs. Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Head-To-Head Review

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clear Channel Outdoor and Oliveda International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 1 4 3 0 2.25 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus price target of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 52.99%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -25.43% N/A -7.14% Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Oliveda International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $2.68 billion 0.23 -$363.30 million ($0.63) -2.13 Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oliveda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats Oliveda International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, and production and creative services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company serves the business service, retail, media, healthcare and medical, banking and financial services, retail, food/food products, entertainment, Internet and E-Commerce, and telecommunications. As of December 31, 2019, it owned or operated approximately 74,000 advertising displays in the United States; and 390,000 displays across 22 countries. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

