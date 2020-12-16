Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2020

Shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. 338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 24.94% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit