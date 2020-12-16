Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. 338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 24.94% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

