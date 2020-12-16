Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 0.1%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.96 and last traded at $67.22. 2,499,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,071,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,013,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 61,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000.

