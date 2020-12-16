Comparing (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

(WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares (WGRP) and Ranger Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A Ranger Energy Services $336.90 million 0.19 $1.80 million $0.25 16.20

Ranger Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than (WGRP).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for (WGRP) and Ranger Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A Ranger Energy Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ranger Energy Services has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.92%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than (WGRP).

Profitability

This table compares (WGRP) and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A Ranger Energy Services -1.45% -2.45% -1.72%

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats (WGRP) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operate through the following segments: High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment provides service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Completion and Other Services segment consists of wireline and snubbing lines of business. The Processing Solutions segment is involved in rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, natural gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units, and related equipment. The company was founded in February 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

