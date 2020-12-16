Contrasting Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 2 13 0 2.87

Leidos has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Leidos $11.09 billion 1.34 $667.00 million $5.17 20.28

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Risk and Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Leidos 5.10% 23.45% 7.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leidos beats Eviation Aircraft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; and vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces an image using a low radiation dose. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

