CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 1,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,759. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

